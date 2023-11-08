NATIONAL EXPO 28 NOVEMBER 2023

Ministry of Commerce and Industry H.E. Mr.Filipus Nino Pereira and Minister of State Administration H.E.Mr. Tomas Cabral closed the National Expo for Local Products organized on the Day of the Proclamation of Universal Independence on November 28, 2023.
The expo was participated by 3 groups, namely from the artist group 71, culinary group 75 and catering group 14, this group earned income for 5 days in Porto Dili. Many locals and tourists visited and saw and bought products that were sold at the exhibition.
MCI and INAP Provide Training to Contract Employees

UNIDO Ready to Assist Timor-Leste in the Industrial Area

MCI Minister Attends ACT Donation Ceremony

MCI publishes political constitution of the IX government in Ainaro Municipal

MCI publishes Political Constitution of the IX Government in Covalima municipal

YEES for youth employment and entrepreneurship

Handover Ceremony

